The closure of Maggie Spillane’s Ale House, owned by Tony Spillane and located in Mount Vernon at 571 Gramatan Ave., will take effect on Saturday, Nov. 30, according to an announcement posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Maggie Spillane's quickly became a Westchester staple since opening in 2011.

The decision to close was attributed to unforeseen challenges with the lease agreement, which the owners described as “circumstances that were ultimately beyond our control.”

Since its opening, Maggie Spillane’s has become known for its unique features, including its rooftop garden that offered a space for dinner, drinks, and private events, weather permitting.

The restaurant also boasted a private party room for year-round entertaining and a lively atmosphere that made it a favorite for sports fans, complete with beer and wing specials and plenty of screens to watch the game.

In response to the closing announcement, Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard expressed her sadness over the closure and praised the restaurant’s contributions to the community.

“Tony, as you know I am terribly saddened by this. Maggie's and your team have been amazing partners in the City of Mount Vernon. Maggie's is truly a destination spot, anchor business, and philanthropic partner for so many,” Patterson-Howard said.

The mayor also shared her personal connections with the restaurant, saying, “It is my spot for Brussel Sprouts, time with friends on the incredible rooftop. It has been a drawing card to the Fleetwood neighborhood, and this is devastating.”

She concluded by noting the difficult discussions leading up to the closure. “I don't know what else to say for now. We have discussed this for the past few months, and I am heartbroken that it has come to this.”

The restaurant’s social media posts drew emotional responses from past visitors, who expressed their gratitude for Maggie Spillane’s impact on the community.

"What a loss for the MV community," one person said on Instagram. "Thanks for being a place to hang my hat with a smile."

"Damn, summers on Gramatan won’t be the same," another added. "Y’all have been the most dependable place to meet with Fleetwood/Bronxville friends for over a decade! Truly a loss!"

Another commenter reflected on the restaurant’s unique atmosphere: “Been going there for years. Good staff, food, and atmosphere...In the warmer months, on the upper deck, the roof was beautiful and a great way to relax, watch different sporting events on multiple TVs, downstairs and upstairs.”

In their announcement, the restaurant owners and staff expressed their gratitude to patrons, saying, “We are profoundly grateful to all of you who embraced this vision and supported us over the years. You were more than customers—you became family and friends.”

“Thank you for your loyalty, laughter, and for making Maggie Spillane’s a truly special place. You will always hold a place in our hearts,” the message concluded.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.