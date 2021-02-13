Three Nabbed After Three-County Stolen Vehicle Chase Starts In Northern Westchester

Three people were arrested after a three-county stolen vehicle chase that started in Norhern Westchester County.

The chase began around 10:10 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3, New York State troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a 2015 Kia Forte for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law on I-684 in the town of Bedford, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

The driver of the vehicle failed to comply and led the troopers northbound on a pursuit reaching speeds over 120 miles per hour, Hicks said.

During the pursuit, it was determined the vehicle was reported stolen out of North Haven, Connecticut.

Spike strips were used successfully on Route 22 in the area of Thunder Ridge when the vehicle became completely disabled miles away on Route 55 near Dorn Road in the town of Beekman in Dutchess County, Hicks said.

The operator, Connecticut resident Richard Holmes Jr., age 22, of Waterbury, Moesha Gordon, age 24, also of Waterbury, and New York resident Rayvon Holmes, age 20, of Bellport in Suffolk County, were taken into custody without further incident.

All three were charged with two counts of criminal possession of stolen property.

Holmes was also charged with fleeing an officer and aggravated driving without a license.

All three were arraigned and released on their own recognizance.

