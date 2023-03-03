String Of Vehicle Break-Ins Targets Work Tools In Mount Vernon, Police Investigating

Authorities in one Westchester city are reporting an uptick in break-ins that have been targeting work vans.

The break-in incidents have been targeting work vans in Mount Vernon, the city's police department announced on Friday, March 3.

Many of the incidents, which have happened during overnight hours throughout the city, have targeted work tools that are found inside the vans.

The department did not release any specific information regarding a pattern of where and when the incidents have been happening, but warned residents to always lock vehicles.

Police also advised residents to watch for suspicious activity such as people walking down streets looking into vehicles or pulling door handles.

"These crimes are crimes of opportunity," Mount Vernon Communications Director Timothy Allen said of the incidents.

