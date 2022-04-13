Gun-Wielding Man Attempts To Flee From Police In Mount Vernon Barbershop

A Fairfield County man with a previous arrest on his record is facing new charges after attempting to flee from police with a loaded handgun before being apprehended in a barbershop bathroom in Westchester, officials announced.

A report was made from a Mount Vernon barbershop on the 100 block of 4th Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, where there was a report of a man with a handgun inside.

Police said that upon arrival, officers located their suspect - later identified as Bridgeport resident Ricardo Hanchard, age 33 - who matched the description provided.

When Hanchard was approached by officers, police said that he proceeded to flee from the barbershop onto the street, prompting a foot chase, during which Hanchard allegedly attempted to grab an object from his waistband.

According to investigators, Hanchard proceeded to run into a different barbershop and made his way to the back of the building with officers still hot on his heels in pursuit.

Hanchard was ultimately located hiding in a bathroom in the back of the barbershop.

Police said that when officers attempted to apprehend him, Hanchard struggled before they were able to handcuff him.

Officials said that a loaded handgun was located inside the bathroom and Hanchard was also wearing a holster that was compatible with the recovered weapon at the time of his arrest.

Hanchard, who has a prior arrest in New York for robbery, was held in Mount Vernon Jail and scheduled to be arraigned on a second-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge on Monday, April 11 in Mount Vernon City Court.

