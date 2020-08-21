COVID-19: Mount Vernon Latest Westchester School District To Opt For Distance Learning

The Mount Vernon School District is the latest in a Westchester city to announce that it will begin the academic year with 100 percent remote learning for students.

On Friday, Aug. 21, district officials announced that classes will start remotely on Thursday, Sept. 10, and will remain that way for at least the first month.

Following the initial remote learning period, the district intends to switch to a hybrid learning model, with parents having the option to keep their children home and continue learning from there.

When hybrid learning begins, students will be split into two groups, with one in school buildings on Monday and Tuesday, and the other in-person on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday would serve as a “planning day” for teachers with students districtwide learning remotely on those days.

The district noted that at any time, parents can transition their children back to remote learning, and that the situation will remain fluid, and is subject to change depending on the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the fall.

"The move to a remote learning environment for September will give the district time to follow up with parents and guardians who have not chosen a model they prefer for their children," district officials said.

"It will also allow the district time to implement all the necessary details for students and staff to return safely to the school buildings.”

The Yonkers and New Rochelle school districts previously announced plans for distance learning in September.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.