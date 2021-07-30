Contact Us
Boyfriend Nabbed In Hudson Valley For Fatal Stabbing Of Woman

Kathy Reakes
A Long Island man has been arrested in the Hudson Valley for the stabbing death of his girlfriend.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man has been apprehended in the Hudson Valley for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death.

Wayne Chambers, age 49, of Medford, was arrested on Friday, July 30 in Orange County in connection with the Thursday, July 22 murder of 46-year-old Sandra McIntosh, in Holtsville, said Suffolk County Police.

Chambers, 49, was apprehended in Newburgh by Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives, members of the City of Newburgh Police Department, the New York State Police, and United States Marshals Service.

McIntosh was found when a resident of Woodlawn Avenue heard a woman calling for help. The resident called 911 at approximately 8 p.m., as a vehicle fled the scene.

She was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Chambers was charged with murder and will be held overnight at the Sixth Precinct for arraignment on Saturday, July 31 in Central Islip.

