Arrest Made After Teenager Shot Dead In Mount Vernon: ID Of Victim Released

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in broad daylight that left a teenager dead in Westchester.

The shooting, which happened in Mount Vernon on Thursday, March 9 around 10:35 a.m., occurred in the courtyard of the Levister Towers complex at 215 South 9th Avenue and left 14-year-old Zyaire Fernandez dead, according to Mount Vernon Police.

Days later, on Tuesday, March 14, around 1 a.m., authorities found the suspect in the shooting, 21-year-old Tyrese Coghiel, and placed him into custody.

Coghiel is charged with allegedly shooting Fernandez, a ninth-grade student at Mount Vernon STEAM Academy who had not been in attendance at school on the day of the incident. Fernandez was taken to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital after the shooting, where he succumbed to his wounds.

The shooting caused several schools in the area to go into lockout.

Coghiel faces the following charges:

Second-degree murder;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Coghiel, who has no criminal history, is being held in Mount Vernon City Jail pending his arraignment in court on Tuesday. He is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

