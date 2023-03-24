Armed Man At Train Station Flees On Tracks, Still At Large In Mount Vernon, Police Say

An armed suspect who led authorities on a chase at a train station in Westchester is still on the loose, police said.

The incident happened on Thursday, March 23 around 3:30 p.m. when detectives in Mount Vernon spotted a man in possession of a gun at the Mount Vernon East Train Station on Elm Avenue, according to Mount Vernon Police.

The detectives then immediately tried to stop the man, but he ran away onto the train platform and then the tracks, escaping authorities.

After the suspect fled the scene, officers from the Mount Vernon and Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Departments conducted a search of the area for the suspect and the gun but were unable to find either.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Mount Vernon Police at 914-665-2510 or submit an anonymous tip by texting MVPD and the tip to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.