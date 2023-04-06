18-Year-Old Shot In Chest In Mount Vernon: Suspect At Large, Officials Say

Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot an 18-year-old man twice in the chest in Westchester, leaving him hospitalized, officials said.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 6 just after 12:30 p.m., when police in Mount Vernon responded to Garden Avenue and East 4th Street on a report of shots fired. Once arriving at the scene, officers learned that an 18-year-old victim had been rushed to Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital with numerous gunshot wounds, according to Mount Vernon Communications Director Tim Allen.

Police then arrived at the hospital and found the victim, identified as Tomani Turner, with two gunshot wounds to the chest. Further investigation found that Turner had been shot on Garden Avenue just south of East 4th Street.

Turner is expected to survive but was listed in critical condition, according to Allen.

Mount Vernon detectives are now investigating the incident with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Westchester Safe Streets Task Force.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Mount Vernon Police at 914-665-2510. Residents can also submit anonymous tips by texting “MVPD” and the tip to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.