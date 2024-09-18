Partially Collapsed Auto Repair Shop To Be Demolished In Mount Vernon

The building, which houses an auto repair shop at 217-225 South 4th Avenue in Mount Vernon, will be torn down on Wednesday, Sept. 18, and Thursday, Sept. 19, city officials said on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The structure experienced a partial collapse on Thursday, Aug. 8 following heavy rain.

According to city officials, the demolition will limit vehicular and pedestrian access on South 4th Avenue between East 3rd Street and East 4th Street on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

