Officers Use Tourniquet To Save Life Of Man Struck By Car In Mount Vernon

The incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 26 just before 4:30 a.m., when two Mount Vernon Police officers responded to the corner of Union Avenue and East 3rd Street on a report of a pedestrian being struck by a car.

According to the Mount Vernon Police Association, one of the officers quickly realized that the man had several cuts and an open fracture on his left leg. The officer then removed the man's clothing and fashioned a tourniquet, which he then applied above the fracture to stop his bleeding.

The officers continued rendering life-saving measures until first responders arrived, who splinted the injury with the help of police. The man was then taken by ambulance to Jacobi Medical Center.

Several hours later, around 12:30 p.m., a detective team arrived at the medical center to check on the man and were told that the decision to apply a tourniquet to his leg likely saved his life, the police association said.

"This is what experienced and talented police officers are able to do, save lives!!" the association said in a social media post.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.