'A True Legend': Mount Vernon Man Known For Singlehandedly Fixing City Roads Dies

A longtime public works employee for a Westchester County city known for his dedication to his work has died.

Mount Vernon resident James "Jimmy" Sgammato died on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the age of 65, according to the Mount Vernon Department of Public Works.

Sgammato, called a "true Mount Vernon legend," by the department, started working for the city in 1995 and became a parks maintainer in December 2000, department officials said.

Later on, Sgammato became the city's first "Road Maintainer," and could often be seen repairing potholes and trenches by himself, according to the department.

"He was known throughout the community for his courageous work ethic, wonderful smile and always seen smoking a cigar," Public Works officials said in a post honoring Sgammato.

He leaves behind his daughter, Dominique, as well as many family and friends.

