Lane Closure To Affect Hutchinson River Parkway In Mount Vernon, Pelham Manor

An upcoming lane closure will soon be in place on a busy road in Westchester County.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Thursday, Nov. 3, one lane will close along the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound and southbound between Exit 4 (U.S. Route 1) in Pelham Manor, and Exit 8 (Cross County Parkway) in Mount Vernon, New York Department of Transportation officials announced.

The closure will last between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both days to allow for construction activities, officials said.

