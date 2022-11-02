Contact Us
Mount Vernon Daily Voice serves Mount Vernon, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Lane Closure To Affect Hutchinson River Parkway In Mount Vernon, Pelham Manor

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
A lane closure will affect the Hutchinson River Parkway in Mount Vernon and Pelham Manor, officials announced.
A lane closure will affect the Hutchinson River Parkway in Mount Vernon and Pelham Manor, officials announced. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An upcoming lane closure will soon be in place on a busy road in Westchester County. 

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Thursday, Nov. 3, one lane will close along the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound and southbound between Exit 4 (U.S. Route 1) in Pelham Manor, and Exit 8 (Cross County Parkway) in Mount Vernon, New York Department of Transportation officials announced. 

The closure will last between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both days to allow for construction activities, officials said. 

to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.