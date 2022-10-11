Former Mount Vernon EMT Avoids Jail After Admitting To Sexually Abusing Colleague As She Slept

A former EMT in Westchester County will avoid prison after admitting that he sexually abused a colleague.

Tuckahoe resident Terry Parker, age 29, who was working as an EMT in Mount Vernon at the time, was sentenced to 10 years of probation in Westchester County Court on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The sentence followed his guilty plea to first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, in June 2022.

Prosecutors said the incident happened in March 2021 as Parker drove the victim home from a social gathering.

He admitted to sexually abusing the woman while she was asleep.

Tuckahoe Police arrested him the following day.

In addition to completing his probation sentence, Parker will also have to register as a sex offender.

