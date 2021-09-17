COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Rate Stays At Steady Rate; New Breakdown By County

Five new COVID-19-related fatalities were reported in the Hudson Valley region overnight as the positive infection rate continues to fluctuate.

The average seven-day positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley rose to 3.57 percent of those tested on Tuesday, Sept. 14 down to 3.54 percent on Wednesday, Sept. 15 as the region continues attempting to curtail the spread of the virus.

Following several days of seeing the infection rate drop, the statewide rate has risen from 3.11 percent to 3.16 percent in the latest update from the state Department of Health.

In the region, there were two new deaths reported in Orange County, with single deaths in Dutchess, Sullivan, and Westchester counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

North Country: 5.66 percent (down .03 percent);

Central New York: 5.37 percent (up .10 percent);

Western New York: 5.02 percent (up .24 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.95 percent (up .38 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 4.64 percent (up .20 percent);

Capital Region: 4.26 percent (down .17 percent);

Long Island: 4.06 percent (down .03 percent);

Hudson Valley : 3.54 percent (down .03 percent);

: 3.54 percent (down .03 percent); Southern Tier: 3.37 percent (up .16 percent);

New York City: 2.12 percent (up .01 percent).

At the beginning of the summer, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Westchester: 194 new (139,859 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 116 (53,779);

Dutchess: 91 (33,342);

Rockland: 67 (50,360);

Ulster: 52 (16,106);

Putnam: 23 (11,676).

Sullivan: 29 (7,688).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Thursday, Sept. 16:

Westchester: 2,326;

Rockland: 766;

Orange County: 750;

Dutchess: 481;

Ulster: 270;

Putnam: 95.

There were 198,053 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Sept. 15, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 6,729 newly confirmed infections for a 3.40 percent daily infection rate.

Fifty more COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus dipped to 2,374 statewide.

According to the Department of Health, a total of 79.5 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

Officials said that 67.2 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 60.5 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Sept. 16, 1,421,394 (3,148 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,259,672 (2,857 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"New York State is taking decisive action to keep children and their parents safe with new comprehensive masking requirements, but that's not enough to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us—we need to increase the vaccination rate," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"We're putting more energy and effort into addressing the 12- to 17-year-old population and we continue to make the vaccine available at sites across the state. Get vaccinated today and protect your friends, family, and community from COVID-19."

