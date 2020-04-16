COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of 20K-Plus Westchester Cases By Municipality

There have been more than 20,000 confirmed cases due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Westchester since the outbreak began.

According to the latest numbers from the New York State Department of Health, there have been 20,191 confirmed COVID-19 cases of the 60,607 of patients who were tested for the virus.

There have been 640 deaths reported in Westchester, up 44 from the day before.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that he and health officials have been tracking the number of hospitalizations and the number of patients who have self resolved after contracting the virus.

The hospital rate in Westchester has held steady at around 10 percent, Latimer said this week, with the number of active cases slowly decreasing.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester from the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 3,051;

New Rochelle: 1,317;

Mount Vernon, 1,313;

White Plains: 796;

Greenburgh: 561;

Port Chester: 521;

Ossining Village: 511;

Peekskill: 333;

Yorktown: 313;

Mount Pleasant: 300;

Eastchester: 227;

Harrison: 183;

Sleepy Hollow: 181;

Mamaroneck Village: 175;

Scarsdale: 161;

Tarrytown: 130

Mount Kisco: 126;

Dobbs Ferry: 113;

Bedford: 111;

Rye Brook: 103;

Rye City: 98;

Somers: 96;

Pelham: 89;

New Castle 86;

Mamaroneck Town: 82;

North Castle: 77;

Ossining Town: 76;

Elmsford: 75;

Tuckahoe: 72;

Croton-on-Hudson: 71;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 64;

Pleasantville: 61;

Pelham Manor: 57;

Ardsley: 52;

Briarcliff Manor: 50;

Lewisboro: 47;

Irvington: 42;

North Salem: 40;

Larchmont: 39;

Bronxville: 39;

Buchanan: 20;

Pound Ridge: 13.

Latimer said that new information on the number of fatalities has not yet been released on Wednesday afternoon, April 15. As of Wednesday morning, it had been 596 deaths.

Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.