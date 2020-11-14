Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Busy Westchester Roadway To Be Closed During Milling, Paving

Kathy Reakes
Dobbs Ferry Road will be closed from Tarrytown Roads to Sprain Brok Parkway overnight for roadwork. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Motorists could face delays when road work consisting of milling and paving begins on Dobbs Ferry Road

The work, both eastbound and westbound, between Tarrytown Road (Rt. 119) and the Sprain Brook Parkway in the Town of Greenburgh will begin on Sunday, Nov. 15, and run through Saturday, Nov. 21, said Greenburgh Police Lt. Kobie Powell.

The work will take place during the overnight hours, Powell said.

 If possible motorists would be better served taking alternate routes during the listed time periods.

