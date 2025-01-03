New Doc On Past Mount Vernon Native Diddy Drops Trailer: 'I Didn't Want To Be Around Him'

Peacock's "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy," which will be released on Tuesday, Jan. 14, dropped its first trailer on Thursday, Jan. 2.

The film will offer a "raw, exclusive look" at the star, according to Peacock, and will also feature "never-before-seen footage and stories from those who know him best."

"Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy sheds light on his childhood, rise to fame, and recent criminal allegations, challenging viewers to rethink everything they thought they knew about the mogul behind the music—and the mugshot," Peacock representatives said of the film.

Combs, a 55-year-old former resident of Mount Vernon in Westchester County, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 17 on a three-count indictment accusing him of running a criminal enterprise that involved sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

The indictment accuses him of forcing women to engage in frequent days-long sexual activity with male commercial sex workers that he referred to as "Freak Offs." To make sure his victims participated in these "Freak Offs," Combs would use violence and intimidation to leverage his power over them, federal officials said.

In addition to federal charges, Combs also faces a long list of lawsuits from past alleged victims, including 120 people with various allegations against him occurring over two decades all represented by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee.

The new documentary on Combs will include voices from his past, including one woman who spoke of her encounters with him in the trailer: "Honestly, I didn't want to be around him, unless there was cameras."

Those interviewed include Combs' childhood friend, a former bodyguard, and producer Al B. Sure!, who was Combs' labelmate at Uptown Records, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Check back to Daily Voice for more revelations from the documentary after the film comes out.

