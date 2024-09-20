Mount Vernon's Sean 'Diddy' Combs On Suicide Watch Before Sex Trafficking Trial: Report

Following his arrest, the 54-year-old New York City native who grew up in Westchester County in Mount Vernon was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday, Sept. 17, where he has been placed on suicide watch, according to People.

The outlet reported that it is not known if Combs is suicidal or how exactly how long he has been on suicide watch, but added that it is a preventative measure as he is in shock and his mental state is "unclear."

Combs was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of prostitution in a three-count indictment that was unsealed on Tuesday. According to the US Department of Justice, beginning as far back as 2008, Combs ran a criminal enterprise that involved sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

According to People, Combs pleaded not guilty to his charges and was denied bail twice. The correctional facility that he was brought to is known for being dangerous and has a high number of deaths and suicides, the outlet reported.

Combs' attorneys addressed this in their motion for Combs to be granted bail, writing that the conditions in the Metropolitan Detention Center are "not fit for pre-trial detention," according to a report by The Daily Beast.

According to federal officials, as part of his criminal business, Combs would allegedly force women to engage in frequent days-long sexual activity with male commercial sex workers that he referred to as "Freak Offs." This activity would consist of elaborate sex performances arranged, directed, and often electronically recorded by Combs, officials said.

To make sure his victims participated in these "Freak Offs," Combs would use violence and intimidation to leverage his power over them. He would obtain this leverage by distributing narcotics to victims, exploiting his financial support to them, and threatening to cut off this support. He would also control their careers, according to federal officials.

Officials added that Combs would even allegedly threaten to expose the recordings he made of these events if his victims did not follow his demands.

In addition to forcing women to participate in these "Freak Offs," Combs would also allegedly physically abuse his victims, including striking, punching, dragging, and kicking them, as well as throwing objects at them.

The assaults often caused injuries to the hip-hop mogul's victims, some of which took days or weeks to heal, according to federal officials.

The federal indictment follows several lawsuits filed against the hip-hop star alleging sexual assault and other abuse, including one filed on Wednesday, July 3 by former adult film star Adria English, who accused the producer of forcing her to engage in prostitution and sex work during parties held at his Miami and New York homes, according a report by Entertainment Weekly.

A conference hearing for Combs is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m., People reported.

Click here to read the full report by People.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.