Mount Vernon's Sean 'Diddy' Combs Now Facing Sex Trafficking, Racketeering

Combs, a 54-year-old New York City native who grew up in Westchester County in Mount Vernon, was arrested on Tuesday morning, Sept. 17 on a three-count indictment, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

According to federal officials, beginning as far back as 2008, Combs ran a criminal enterprise that involved sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

As part of this business, Combs would allegedly force women to engage in frequent days-long sexual activity with male commercial sex workers that he referred to as "Freak Offs." This activity would consist of elaborate sex performances arranged, directed, and often electronically recorded by Combs, officials said.

To make sure his victims participated in these "Freak Offs," Combs would use violence and intimidation to leverage his power over them. He would obtain this leverage by distributing narcotics to victims, exploiting his financial support to them, and threatening to cut off this support. He would also control their careers, according to federal officials.

Officials added that Combs would even allegedly threaten to expose the recordings he made of these events if his victims did not follow his demands.

In addition to forcing women to participate in these "Freak Offs," Combs would also allegedly physically abuse his victims, including striking, punching, dragging, and kicking them, as well as throwing objects at them.

The assaults often caused injuries to the hip-hop mogul's victims, some of which took days or weeks to heal, according to federal officials.

Combs would rely on his power from leading a "multi-faceted business empire" to continue committing these crimes, officials said, adding that his high-ranking supervisors, security staff, personal assistants, and household staff would aid in these activities by arranging travel and hotel rooms. They would also stock hotel rooms for Combs' commercial sex activity and even find women he targeted for abuse, according to federal officials.

Combs, a resident of Miami, Florida, is now charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison; one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison; and transportation for purposes of prostitution, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

In a statement on Tuesday, US Attorney Damian Williams called the investigation into Combs "far from over."

"Sean Combs used the business empire he controlled to sexually abuse and exploit women, as well as to commit other acts of violence and obstruction of justice," Williams said, adding, "If you have been a victim of Combs’ alleged abuse – or if you know anything about his alleged crimes – we urge you to come forward."

Combs's arrest follows several lawsuits filed against him alleging sexual assault and other abuse, including one filed on Wednesday, July 3 by former adult film star Adria English, who accused the producer of forcing her to engage in prostitution and sex work during parties held at his Miami and New York homes, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly.

Combs was also sued by former model Crystal McKinney, the winner of MTV's 1998 Model Mission competition show, in late May. In the lawsuit, McKinney alleges that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2003 following a Men's Fashion Week event in New York City.

Additionally, Combs faced another lawsuit from his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who he allegedly attacked in 2016 as seen in surveillance footage released by CNN.

According to reports, Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs in November 2023 that was settled within a day.

Combs' legal team has denied the allegations, according to reports. However, in an Instagram post on Sunday, May 19, Combs apologized for his actions in the video showing his alleged assault on Ventura, saying that he had "hit rock bottom," and that his behavior was "inexcusable."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.