Alternative Medicine Brewing Co., located in Mount Vernon, permanently closed after its final days of business on Friday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.

The brewery had been a fixture in the community since it opened in a previously disused space in 2019. Known for its creative beers and welcoming atmosphere, the brewery became a gathering place for friends, family, and craft beer enthusiasts.

In a heartfelt message to supporters, the brewery owners reflected on the journey.

“We set out to build a brewery, brew some rad beer, and create an inviting space where people could come together and have a good time,” wrote founder Jordan and the AMBC team. “We’ve met so many wonderful people who have become like family.”

Despite its successes, the brewery cited the challenges of running a small business as the reason for its closure.

“Unfortunately, the realities of running a small business have caught up with us,” the announcement read. “While we’ve poured our hearts and souls into AMBC, we simply don’t have the resources to keep going.”

While the future of the brewery and taproom remains uncertain, the owners are exploring options for a potential sale. Jordan plans to stay in the beer industry, though specific plans have not yet been finalized.

“We’ll miss you all dearly,” the team wrote, thanking supporters for their loyalty and love over the years.

Although the taproom is now closed, one of the business's beers, Parisienne Gold, will still be available for sale. However, details as to where loyal customers can buy the brew have not yet been finalized. More details will be made available on the brewery's social media page, the owner said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.