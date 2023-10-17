Mount Vernon Wine Bar And Eats Features Caribbean Flair With Relaxed Comfort

Located in Westchester County in Mount Vernon, the two-year-old restaurant is quickly becoming a mainstay for many, according to Yelp and local foodies.

Known for its charcuterie boards, shrimp and grits, and chicken and waffles, along with an extensive wine and beer list, the restaurant gets its name from military time which translates into 5:30 p.m., or in Jimmy Buffet speak it's 5 o'clock somewhere.

The restaurant is also known for quickly becoming the neighborhood place to go, you know, the place on the corner where you feel comfortable and don't have to dress up.

Besides the above, the menu also features flatbread pizzas, burgers, a phelorta of salads and plenty of seafood, many done Caribbean style.

One Yelper put it this way: "Our experience was AMAZING! The ambiance is beautiful and the food is even better. My goodness!! we ordered the Teriyaki Beef Meatballs for an appetizer, Red Sangria, 1730 White Wine Pasta and the Steak with Chilli drizzle. Let me share that the food was served the perfect temperature and absolutely delicious!!!! I mean delicious."

Another big draw for many seems to be the outdoor seating and the quick and efficient service, as well as the Sunday brunch which is usually packed with a line.

Live music is offered several nights a week.

So, if you are looking for a new spot, or just need a glass of wine and some chill time, then give 1730 a try.

The restaurant is located at 61 William St., in Mount Vernon.

Hours are from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday, Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday.

To call for reservations dial 914-667-0683.

