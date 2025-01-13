Mount Vernon Sergeant Admits Using Excessive Force In Mental Health Crisis Response: Feds

Brooklyn resident Mario Stewart, age 46, admitted in federal court to deploying his taser-like-device seven times within two minutes against a handcuffed individual during an incident on March 26, 2019, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Friday, Jan. 10.

According to officials, on the day of the incident, Stewart and six other Mount Vernon officers responded to assist an individual in emotional distress. The victim was restrained with handcuffs behind their back and their legs secured in a restraint bag. When the victim held onto a strap of the restraint bag and did not release it as directed, Stewart deployed his taser multiple times while the victim lay immobilized on the ground.

The victim sustained bodily injuries, including extreme pain, as a result of Stewart’s actions, according to federal officials.

Acting US Attorney Edward Y. Kim condemned Stewart's actions, stating:

"Mario Stewart betrayed his duty as a Sergeant with the Mount Vernon Police Department. Stewart was called to the scene to aid a person in emotional distress. But instead of rendering aid, he deployed his taser on the individual seven times in the span of roughly two minutes, while the individual was helpless, and while several other MVPD officers were on scene to assist."

Stewart pled guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. His sentencing will be determined by the court.

His sentencing date has not yet been set.

