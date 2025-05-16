Mount Vernon Schools Pick New Leader Amid Budget, Enrollment Challenges

In a unanimous vote on Wednesday, May 14, the Mount Vernon Board of Education appointed Dr. Demario A. Strickland as the district’s new Superintendent of Schools, effective Tuesday, July 1.

Dr. Strickland currently serves as interim superintendent for the Rochester City School District and brings nearly two decades of educational leadership experience to his new role in Westchester County, district officials said.

The appointment comes just two weeks after the district announced the layoffs of 124 employees, part of a broader reconfiguration plan that includes the closure of three schools and a shift in grade configurations, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

According to the district, Strickland’s appointment follows a national search for a leader who could navigate the complex fiscal, academic, and operational issues facing Mount Vernon’s public schools.

In Rochester, he is credited with stabilizing the district following the abrupt departure of the previous superintendent, reconfiguring schools, and improving financial health, all while under the oversight of a state monitor.

Strickland leaves behind a Rochester district with a balanced $1.1 billion budget and a $285 million fund balance. In Mount Vernon, he inherits a $272.2 million budget proposal that includes a 3.3 percent tax levy increase and an ongoing designation of significant fiscal stress by the state comptroller’s office.

"Our students are precious,” Strickland said in a statement, adding, “The quality of the teaching will improve the quality of the learning, and we will support our teachers as they raise the expectations of students in the classroom.”

Considering himself the "teaching and learning superintendent,” Strickland emphasized in his remarks a deep commitment to student achievement, school safety, and staff well-being. He said he will begin his tenure by visiting every school in the district, listening to stakeholders, assessing data, and building trust.

"My entry plan focuses on four key pillars: relationships, trust, alignment, and results," Strickland said.

He holds a Doctor of Educational Leadership from D’Youville University and multiple master’s degrees from Fordham and Canisius Universities. His early career began in New York City as a teacher before he transitioned to administration.

He plans to prioritize transparency and communication, promising regular updates and engagement with students, families, and community organizations. He also pledged to support teachers with a “guaranteed and viable curriculum” and to elevate student voices through advisory councils and school visits.

Board of Education President Adriane Saunders said Strickland’s experience in urban education, financial management, and community engagement made him a standout candidate.

"Through the search process we learned how much Dr. Strickland will be missed in Rochester and the Board of Education is excited to welcome him as our new Superintendent of Schools," Saunders said in a statement.

Acting Superintendent Dr. K. Veronica Smith, who announced the recent workforce reductions, also expressed her support: “He has the experience and accomplishments to continue doing great work in Mount Vernon.”

Strickland’s immediate priorities will include preparing schools for the 2025–2026 academic year and supporting families impacted by school closures and staff reductions. He encouraged community members to vote on the upcoming school budget on Tuesday, May 20.

"Mount Vernon deserves the best; its students, its educators, its families, and the entire community deserves the very best," he said.

The transition in leadership is expected to continue over the coming weeks, with Smith assisting in onboarding Strickland ahead of his official start date.

