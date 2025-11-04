Mount Vernon Man Who Sex Trafficked Teen Across NYC Hotels Convicted: Feds

Mount Vernon resident Rai Thomas was found guilty by a federal jury on Monday, Oct. 27, of sex trafficking of a minor and using interstate facilities to promote sex trafficking and prostitution, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Monday, Nov. 3.

Between January and February 2022, prosecutors said Thomas trafficked a teenage girl living in a children’s group home, transporting her to hotels in the Bronx and Brooklyn, where he arranged and profited from her sexual exploitation.

Thomas allegedly reserved hotel rooms, coordinated transportation, advertised the victim online, and pocketed the proceeds.

FBI Assistant Director Christopher G. Raia condemned Thomas’s actions, calling the scheme an " elaborate sex trafficking scheme across the city to repeatedly exploit a minor victim simply to enrich himself."

Thomas faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison on the sex trafficking charge. He also faces up to five years for using interstate facilities to promote unlawful activity. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2026.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.