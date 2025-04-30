Mount Vernon Man Struck, Killed While Walking On Cross County Parkway (Update)

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 29, near the footbridge that crosses the parkway close to the Mount Vernon-Eastchester border, Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O’Leary said on Wednesday, April 30.

The man had crossed the right and center westbound lanes and was walking in the left lane when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries on Tuesday evening.

O'Leary said there are no charges against the driver involved in the incident.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, the westbound lanes of the parkway were shut down for several hours Tuesday afternoon for a police investigation.

As of Wednesday morning, police had not yet released the victim’s name.

The crash prompted a full closure of the westbound Cross County Parkway, blocking access from the southbound Hutchinson River Parkway and the New Rochelle Road entrance ramp, leading to heavy traffic delays in the area. Eastbound lanes remained open, but drivers were urged to seek alternate routes throughout the afternoon.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.