Metro-North Service Shut Down By Robbery Attempt At Gas Station In Mount Vernon

The incident happened at a gas station on Third Avenue in Mount Vernon early Friday, Aug. 29. Authorities said they are investigating reports that shots may have been fired during the attempted robbery, though no injuries have been confirmed, city officials said.

The Mount Vernon Police Department, working in coordination with the NYPD, MTA Police, and other law enforcement partners, quickly secured the immediate area and launched a search for suspects.

As a precaution, Metro-North suspended service through Mount Vernon West and Mount Vernon East stations while the investigation was underway, officials said.

Service on the Metro-North New Haven line at the Mount Vernon West and Mount Vernon East stations has since resumed as of 8:30 a.m., but has been delayed between Mount Vernon East and Fordham as a result of the incident, according to MTA officials.

Pearl Street is now closed as the investigation continues, and a heavy police presence remains in the area, officials said. The New York City Police Department is leading the search for the suspects, while the Mount Vernon Police Department is investigating the robbery attempt.

“The safety of our residents and commuters is our top priority,” city officials said in a statement, adding that updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Department Detective Division at 914-665-2510. Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting “MVPD” and the message to 847411, or by using the “Mount Vernon PD” app, available in the Google Play and Apple Store.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

