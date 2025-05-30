Man With Suspected Gun Barricades Inside Mount Vernon Home, Causes Standoff: Victim Injured

The incident began around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 29, when Mount Vernon Police responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute at a residence on North High Street, city officials said.

Arriving officers were met outside the residence by a female victim, who told them that the male suspect was inside and armed with a firearm.

When officers tried to make contact with the man, he refused to open the door and barricaded himself inside, prompting a large-scale response that included the city's Emergency Services Unit, hostage negotiators, and Detective Division.

After repeated efforts to establish communication, the suspect ultimately surrendered without incident and was taken into custody, officials said. His identity has not yet been released.

The female victim suffered minor injuries during the encounter and was taken to Mount Vernon Hospital for treatment.

Following a search of the residence, officials said no firearm was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

