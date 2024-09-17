Man Wanted In Fatal Mount Vernon Stabbing Nabbed After Fleeing State: Police

Mount Vernon resident Ronald "Eueu" Hechavarria, age 34, was arrested in connection with a stabbing on Thursday, Aug. 1 that happened on Union Avenue in Mount Vernon, city officials announced on Monday, Sept. 16.

According to officials, on the day of the stabbing, at around 10:20 p.m., officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital where the victim, 37-year-old Michael Clay, had been taken.

Clay, who had suffered several stab wounds to his chest and arm, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Soon after, officers secured the crime scene in front of 204 Union Ave. and began an investigation, eventually identifying Hechavarria as the suspect. Investigators also realized he had fled New York a short time after the stabbing and had headed to Norfolk, Virginia.

Almost two weeks after the stabbing, on Monday, Aug. 12, Hechavarria was apprehended at a Norfolk apartment complex with the help of the Norfolk Police Department and FBI. A month after this, on Thursday, Sept. 12, Hechavarria was taken back to Mount Vernon by the Westchester County Department of Public Safety Warrant Fugitive Unit.

He was then handed over to detectives and booked on the charges of second-degree murder and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

A day later, on Friday, Sept. 13, Hechavarria was arraigned at Westchester County Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.