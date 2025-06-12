Man, Teen Illegally Entered Cop Car In Mount Vernon, Arrested: Officials

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 11 on the 0 block of South 8th Avenue in Mount Vernon, when the suspects allegedly got into an unlocked police vehicle without authorization. The department was alerted after a video of the incident surfaced on social media, city officials said.

Police said at no point were the duo given permission to be in the vehicle.

Following a swift investigation, both suspects were arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, a misdemeanor under New York State law. They will be issued desk appearance tickets.

One of the suspects, identified as 24-year-old Jadiz N. Foster of Mount Vernon, also faces an additional charge of endangering the welfare of a minor. The second suspect is a 15-year-old boy whose name has not been released due to state law.

No damage was reported to the vehicle, and no property was removed, officials said.

