Man Steals Laptops, Tools From Multiple Mount Vernon Homes: Here's His Sentence

Mount Vernon resident Nathaniel Gordon, age 65, was sentenced to an indeterminate term of seven to 14 years in state prison for committing several residential burglaries within the city, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday, Nov. 30.

According to officials, one of these burglaries happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 just before noon, when Gordon entered a multi-family home in Mount Vernon on South 10th Avenue and stole a box of cookware. Later in the day, he returned to the home and also stole a bag of tools.

Additionally, Gordon broke into another home on South 7th Avenue in Mount Vernon through a basement window and stole three laptops and a laptop bag on Friday, Jan. 20 around 6:45 a.m. He was seen walking down the residence's driveway toward the basement window on surveillance video, which also captured him walking down the street with the stolen items a few minutes later.

After receiving more reports of attempted break-ins at other residences in Mount Vernon, Mount Vernon Police began an investigation which ultimately led to Gordon's arrest on Jan. 20 after he was identified in home surveillance footage. During his arrest, he was wearing the same jacket seen in the video recordings, officials said.

Gordon later pleaded guilty on Thursday, Sept. 28 to two counts of third-degree burglary.

"Home burglaries degrade our quality of life and violate our sense of security in our neighborhoods. This defendant is a serial burglar who demonstrated that he would continue his crimes until he was stopped and faced consequences," Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said of the case.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.