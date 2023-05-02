Man Stabbed In Attempted Robbery Near School In Mount Vernon, Officials Say

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 2 around 12:30 p.m., when Mount Vernon Police responded to a report of a man stabbed at 36 West Fifth St., down the street from Cecil H. Parker Elementary School, according to Mount Vernon Director of Communications Timothy Allen.

Once they arrived at the scene, police found 44-year-old Derek Fox of Yonkers suffering from stab wounds to his right arm and the right side of his back.

Fox told authorities that he had been approached by an unknown man who demanded money, and when he refused, he was stabbed, Allen said.

Fox was then taken to Jacobi Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Detective Division at 914-665-2510 or submit an anonymous tip “Text-A-Tip” by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411.

