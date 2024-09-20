Man Shot In Chest Near Fire Station In Mount Vernon: Suspect At Large

The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 17 around 9:30 p.m., when shots were fired at an apartment complex at 103 West 3rd Street in Mount Vernon, down the street from a Mount Vernon firehouse, according to city officials.

Officers who arrived at the scene of the shooting found several shell casings in the apartment complex's parking lot.

A man who was shot in the abdomen was taken to the Mount Vernon emergency room by "private means," officials said, adding that he was treated and released.

The shooting is now under investigation and no arrests have been announced. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Detective Division at 914-665-2510 or submit an anonymous tip by texting "MVPD" and the tip to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

