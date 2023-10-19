Man Injured After Mount Vernon Shooting, Refuses To Cooperate: Suspect At Large, Police Say

The incident happened on Monday, Oct. 16 around 11 p.m., when police responded to the area of South 7th Avenue and West 5th Street in Mount Vernon for a report of shots fired, Mount Vernon Director of Communications Timothy Allen said.

Arriving officers quickly searched the scene and failed to find any witnesses or evidence regarding the shooting. Around an hour later though, authorities were told that a shooting victim had arrived at the Jacobi Medical Center Emergency Room with a gunshot wound in his upper right leg.

Detectives then responded to the hospital to meet with the man, who allegedly refused to cooperate during his interview, Allen said. The victim is now in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Mount Vernon Police detectives and members of the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center are now looking into the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call Mount Vernon Police at 914-665-2510 or submit an anonymous tip by texting “MVPD” and the tip to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.