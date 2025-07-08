Man Gets Out Of Car, Fires At Moving Driver In Mount Vernon: Suspect Caught, Police Say

The shooting happened in Mount Vernon at around 10:02 a.m. on Sunday, June 29, near 65 East Prospect Ave. There, responding officers found a man who had been shot in the right forearm while driving. The injury was non-life-threatening, and the victim was treated at a local hospital and later released, city officials said on Tuesday, July 8.

Investigators said the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Sean Emery Stewart, was driving a white Mercedes-Benz C300 when he allegedly got out, retrieved an item from the trunk, and fired three rounds at the victim’s vehicle.

On Tuesday, July 2, Stewart was pulled over by White Plains Police during a traffic stop. Officers identified him as the shooting suspect, and Mount Vernon detectives responded to take him into custody. Stewart’s vehicle was also recovered, officials said.

He was arraigned in Mount Vernon City Court on Thursday, July 3, and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree attempted assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.