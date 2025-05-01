Man Found With Stab Wounds: Woman Gets Attempted Murder Charge In Mount Vernon, Police Say

The incident happened on Saturday, April 26, when Mount Vernon Police responded to reports of a male bleeding in front of 669 North Terrace Ave. around 3:50 p.m., city officials said on Thursday, May 1.

Officers arrived to find a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple puncture wounds, according to police. The victim received immediate medical treatment and is now recovering from his injuries, officials said.

Following what authorities described as a "swift and coordinated" investigation, police arrested Shantel Watkins, 26, in connection with the stabbing. She was arraigned on Tuesday, April 29, in Mount Vernon Criminal Court on charges of second-degree attempted murder and assault.

The arrest was made possible with assistance from the Westchester County Police Department and the NYPD’s Central Park Precinct, the city said in a statement.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.