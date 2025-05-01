Partly Cloudy 66°

SHARE

Man Found With Stab Wounds: Woman Gets Attempted Murder Charge In Mount Vernon, Police Say

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after a man was found bleeding from multiple stab wounds on a Westchester street, city officials announced.

The stabbing victim was found in front of 669 North Terrace Ave. in Mount Vernon. 

The stabbing victim was found in front of 669 North Terrace Ave. in Mount Vernon. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Saturday, April 26, when Mount Vernon Police responded to reports of a male bleeding in front of 669 North Terrace Ave. around 3:50 p.m., city officials said on Thursday, May 1. 

Officers arrived to find a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple puncture wounds, according to police. The victim received immediate medical treatment and is now recovering from his injuries, officials said.

Following what authorities described as a "swift and coordinated" investigation, police arrested Shantel Watkins, 26, in connection with the stabbing. She was arraigned on Tuesday, April 29, in Mount Vernon Criminal Court on charges of second-degree attempted murder and assault. 

The arrest was made possible with assistance from the Westchester County Police Department and the NYPD’s Central Park Precinct, the city said in a statement. 

The investigation is still ongoing. 

to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE