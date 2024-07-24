Overcast with Haze 76°

Man Found Shot In Upper Body In Mount Vernon: Suspect At Large

Authorities are looking for whoever shot a man at a Westchester intersection, leaving him hospitalized. 

The shooting happened at the intersection of South 9th Avenue and Sandford Boulevard in Mount Vernon.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The shooting happened in Mount Vernon on Wednesday, July 24 around 2 p.m., when shots were fired at the intersection of South 9th Avenue and Sandford Boulevard, according to Mount Vernon city officials.

Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He is now conscious and alert and was taken to Jacobi Medical Center. 

No suspects have been taken into custody. The Mount Vernon Police Department is now conducting an investigation to find whoever was involved. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the department's detective division at 914-665-2510 or submit an anonymous tip by texting MVPD and the tip to 847411. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

