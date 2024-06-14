Man Found Shot At Hospital After Incident Near Mount Vernon Intersection: Suspect At Large

The incident happened on Thursday, June 13, when a shooting was reported near the intersection of 1st Avenue and 3rd Street in Mount Vernon, according to the city's police department.

Arriving officers soon found two 9mm shell casings and also received a phone call from a nearby emergency room reporting a gunshot victim.

According to the department, the male victim was stabilized at Mount Vernon Hospital and then taken to Jacobi Hospital for further treatment.

The investigation into the shooting is now ongoing and authorities are working to find those involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Detective Division at 914-665-2510 or submit an anonymous tip by texting "MVPD" and the tip to 847411.

