Man Dies In Blaze At Mount Vernon Residence: Cause Now Under Investigation

The incident began on Saturday, March 16 just before 9:30 a.m., when a blaze ignited at a Mount Vernon residence at 449 South Third Ave., according to Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard.

Firefighters soon arrived at the scene and began battling the blaze, finding heavy flames coming from the residence's first floor. Because of the intense flames, it was difficult for crews to thoroughly search the building.

During a secondary search of the residence, crews found the body of a man who had died in the blaze. Additionally, another person who suffered from smoke inhalation was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Patterson-Howard said.

The cause of the blaze, which severely damaged the residence, is still under investigation. The victim's name has not yet been released.

