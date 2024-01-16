Man Caught With Stolen Motorcycle After Running Red Lights In Mount Vernon: Police

Bronx resident Yonaiker Mijaves was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 10 following a traffic stop in Mount Vernon, New York State Police announced on Friday, Jan. 12.

According to police, around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers pulled over a 2023 Jaijue motorcycle driven by Mijaves on 5th Avenue in Mount Vernon after he was seen illegally passing vehicles and running red lights with no helmet.

An investigation soon determined that the motorcycle had been stolen out of New York City, leading to Mijaves's arrest. He was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

Mijaves will next appear in the city of Mount Vernon Court on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

