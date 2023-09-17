A Few Clouds 75°

Man Caught With Crack Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Mount Vernon: Police

A 32-year-old man faces drug charges after he was caught with several grams of crack cocaine during a traffic stop in Westchester, police said. 

The traffic stop happened on Union Avenue in Mount Vernon, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The arrest resulted from an incident on Thursday, Sept. 7, when New York State Police troopers pulled over a 2022 Kia sedan on Union Avenue in Mount Vernon after it was seen violating vehicle and traffic laws, authorities said.

Troopers added that they then found that the driver, 32-year-old Richard T. Bailey of Yonkers, was allegedly in possession of around 6.6 grams of crack cocaine. Bailey was charged with the following felonies: 

  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell;
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Bailey will appear in the city of Mount Vernon Court on Tuesday, Sept. 19. 

