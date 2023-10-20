Lane, Ramp Closures: Cross County Parkway In Mount Vernon To Be Affected For Week

The closures are scheduled to affect traffic on the Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon and Bronxville and the Hutchinson River Parkway in Harrison and Scarsdale beginning on Sunday, Oct. 22, and continuing through Friday, Oct. 27 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closures will include:

Two lanes of the Cross County Parkway will close in both directions between Exit 8 (Route 22) and the Hutchinson River Parkway;

One lane of the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway will close between Exit 12 (Mamaroneck Road) and Exit 14 (North Street);

The Hutchinson River Parkway northbound ramps to and from Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) and Exit 14 (North Street).

Motorists are asked to plan for delays and follow posted detours.

The closures are to allow for construction work, officials said.

