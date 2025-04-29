Partly Cloudy 73°

SHARE

Investigation Closes Stretch Of Cross County Parkway, Ramp In Mount Vernon (Developing)

Drivers are being urged to avoid the Cross County Parkway near the Mount Vernon-Eastchester border Tuesday afternoon, April 29, as a police investigation has closed westbound lanes and caused major traffic disruptions, authorities said.

Traffic delays on the Cross County Parkway on Tuesday, April 29.&nbsp;

Traffic delays on the Cross County Parkway on Tuesday, April 29. 

 Photo Credit: 511NY
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, all westbound lanes of the Cross County Parkway at the border of Mount Vernon and Eastchester are closed due to an active investigation, the Westchester County Police Department announced. 

As a result, southbound traffic on the Hutchinson River Parkway cannot access the westbound lanes, while the entrance ramp to the westbound Cross County Parkway from New Rochelle Road is also shut down. 

While eastbound lanes remain open, police said motorists should expect significant delays in both directions and are being advised to seek alternate routes if possible. 

Police have not yet released details about the nature of the investigation. According to traffic reports by 511NY, a pedestrian was involved in a crash and there were injuries. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE