Influencer, 33, Found Dead On Parkway In Mount Vernon Was Friend Of Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine

Ariela “La Langosta," whose real name was Ariela Mejia-Polanco, was found dead on the Cross County Parkway in the Westchester County city of Mount Vernon around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17, inside a vehicle stopped near the Broad Street exit, as Daily Voice previously reported.

According to Westchester County Police, the discovery began when a patrol officer responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on the shoulder. La Langosta was then found dead inside, prompting detectives and forensic units to process the scene.

Investigators have since found that she was likely targeted for violence and that the incident was not a random act, police said.

According to a report by People, La Langosta, who held addresses in Westchester and Rockland counties in NY, was a Dominican influencer who posted fashion and modeling content to her more than 556,000 followers.

She was also a close friend to rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, even starring in his "Wapae" music video in 2023.

6ix9ine posted a tribute to La Langosta on his Instagram story on Sunday, Aug. 17, writing in Spanish, "You supported me in everything," also calling her the "Queen of New York."

The rapper even went as far as to describe La Langosta as "my sister."

La Langosta was also remembered by her workplace, Manhattan restaurant IKON New York, which posted a tribute on Instagram:

"Today we lost our shining star," the restaurant wrote in the heartfelt post, adding, "Your joy, your humility, and the way you treated everyone with so much care always made you stand out."

"Our hearts are broken.... We still can’t believe it… you were our smile, our happiness," the tribute continued.

La Langosta's death is still under investigation by the Westchester County Police General Investigations Unit, with help from local, state, and federal partners. Police said no additional details are being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

