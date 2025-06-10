Homefrite, which touts itself as the "best french fry restaurant in NYC," has opened a new locale in Mount Vernon at 562 Gramatan Ave., where a grand opening celebration was held on Tuesday, June 10.

The chain specializes in French fries, which are made from thick-cut russet potatoes and brined in sea salt before being fried twice. Those who stop by can order regular, truffle, or even Dutch fries topped with curry ketchup, lemon garlic aioli, and diced onion.

Another iconic menu item is the "Chop Cheeseburger," which is a basket of fries complete with chopped beef, cheese, pickles, onion, green onions, and special sauce.

Of course, you'll likely want something to go with your fries—and Homefrite has got you covered. The chain serves a long list of burger options, including the Black Truffle Parmesan Burger.

Other options include sandwiches, wings, hot dogs, salads, and even desserts like chocolate and churro-flavored milkshakes.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard raved about the city's newest eatery: "Treat yourself to a culinary experience that’s sure to satisfy your taste buds! Don’t miss out on this local gem!"

The chain also operates locations in Brooklyn and Pomona.

Sounds good? Click here to view the restaurant's full menu.

