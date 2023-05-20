Hit-Run Suspect Flees Officers, Crashes Into Another Car In Mount Vernon

The incident happened on Thursday, May 18 just after 1:30 p.m. in Mount Vernon, when detectives tried pulling over a vehicle wanted in connection with an earlier hit-and-run incident, according to Mount Vernon Director of Communications Timothy Allen.

However, the driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Bronx resident Demarco Royal-King, instead drove away from police in an attempt to flee.

A short chase then ensued but ended quickly after Royal-King crashed his vehicle into another motorist at Thirteenth Avenue and West First Street.

Royal-King was then taken into custody, and a loaded handgun was found inside his vehicle by officers.

He is charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle;

Leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident;

Numerous other vehicle and traffic law infractions.

The driver of the vehicle that Royal-King crashed into was evaluated by medical technicians and refused further medical attention.

After his arrest, Royal-King was taken to Mount Vernon City Jail, where he is being held pending his arraignment in Mount Vernon City Court.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting "MVPD" and your tip to 847411.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.