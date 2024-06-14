Mostly Cloudy 83°

Atlantis Fresh Market Opens New Mount Vernon Store

A grocery store franchise has opened its third location in a Westchester County city. 

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the store's opening.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

An all-new Atlantis Fresh Market is now open for business in Mount Vernon at 422 Gramatan Ave., Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard announced on Thursday, June 13. 

The location is the franchise's third store in the city. The other two are located on East Sandford Boulevard and South Columbus Avenue. 

"We couldn't be more thrilled," Patterson-Howard said of the store's opening, adding, "Atlantis Fresh Market is more than just a well-run franchise; they are an amazing community partner." 

The opening was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by city officials. 

"Thank you for your dedication to serving our residents. Here's to great success at your new location!" Patterson-Howard said in a social media post. 

