Fugitive Who Fled To Mexico After Raping Child In Mount Vernon Gets Prison Time

Galo Herrera, who was extradited back to New York earlier this year, was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Friday, Oct. 31, after previously pleading guilty to first-degree rape, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced on Monday, Nov. 3.

Herrera was also sentenced to 20 years of post-release supervision and must register as a sex offender. A permanent order of protection was issued for the victim.

Between December 2006 and January 2007, Herrera forcibly raped a child under the age of 13 in Mount Vernon. Before police could apprehend him, he fled the country, remaining on the run for years.

A Westchester County grand jury indicted him in 2008 on multiple charges, including predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree rape, and child endangerment.

After more than 15 years as a fugitive, Herrera was tracked down in Mexico and extradited earlier this year, officials said. He pleaded guilty in September to one count of first-degree rape, as Daily Voice previously reported.

"This substantial prison sentence is long overdue," Cacace said on Monday, adding, "I am grateful to the victim for her courage and strength...There is no tolerance for this conduct in Westchester County.”

