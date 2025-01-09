Former Corrections Officer From Mount Vernon Took Bribes To Smuggle Drugs In Prison: Feds

Ghislaine Barrientos, age 37, admitted to her role in a scheme to bring narcotics, including cocaine and synthetic cannabinoids, into Rikers Island in exchange for thousands of dollars in bribes, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Barrientos, formerly employed by the New York City Department of Correction, conspired with others to smuggle cocaine, smokeable synthetic cannabinoids (commonly known as K2), and food to inmates housed at the Robert N. Davoren Complex at Rikers Island, authorities said.

In one instance, on April 15, 2024, Barrientos entered an inmate's cell shortly after discussing a package delivery with an associate of the inmate, authorities said. Days later, a search of the cell revealed sheets of paper that tested positive for cocaine. Later that month, Barrientos attempted to bring additional drug-laced paper into the jail, but a drug-sniffing canine alerted staff to the presence of narcotics in her belongings, officials said.

During an interview with law enforcement, Barrientos falsely denied ever bringing contraband to inmates. A subsequent search of her vehicle uncovered additional drug-laced papers and approximately $2,466 in cash.

Barrientos pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Her sentence will ultimately be determined by the court.

According to Acting US Attorney Edward Y. Kim, Barrientos’s actions compromised safety at the jail.

"Ghislaine Barrientos took bribes when working as a corrections officer at Rikers Island. Rikers Island is less safe, for inmates and officers alike, when corrections officers and others in positions of public trust accept bribes to smuggle contraband," Kim said.

Barrientos' sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 16.

