Fire At Mount Vernon Home Displaces Residents In Cold Weather (Developing)

An early morning blaze at a Westchester residence displaced residents amid freezing temperatures.

The fire on South 5th Avenue in Mount Vernon on Thursday morning, Jan. 9. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Jeffrey Shah Holliday
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The fire happened at 550 South 5th Avenue in Mount Vernon on Thursday morning, Jan. 9, Mount Vernon resident Jeffrey Shah Holliday told Daily Voice. 

A video taken by Holliday posted to social media showed smoke pouring from the home as fire crews fought to extinguish it.

Holliday said residents were displaced as a result of the blaze.

More information about the fire has not yet been released by authorities. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

